Justin Bieber spotted after emotional post on feeling ‘unworthy’

Justin Bieber was seen in West Hollywood after sharing a heartfelt post about his struggles with imposter syndrome and self-doubt. The 31-year-old singer, dressed in a grey hoodie and neon green beanie, visited a spa, seeking some time away from the spotlight. His appearance follows growing concerns over his health and well-being.

Earlier, Bieber posted on social media, admitting he often feels unworthy and like a fraud despite his fame. He expressed how success has made him feel disconnected and hinted at the pressure of stardom affecting his mental health. Fans have been worried after recent photos showed him looking disheveled and engaging in questionable behavior, though his representatives denied any drug use, assuring he is doing better.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are considering a move to Europe for a more peaceful life. The couple is reportedly exploring real estate options in Spain, Greece, or France to escape media scrutiny and focus on their family. Insiders claim they are working through personal challenges privately and remain committed to each other.

Despite rumors, Bieber has been focusing on fatherhood and music. Sources say he is dedicated to his son, Jack Blues, and is working on new projects. While speculation continues, those close to Bieber insist he is making efforts to improve his mental and emotional well-being.