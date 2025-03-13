Punjab tightens gun control with QR code verification

Punjab’s Home Department has directed NADRA to implement QR codes for online gun licence verification. This move aims to prevent fake licences and curb illegal weapons. Law enforcement agencies will be able to scan QR codes to instantly verify the authenticity of licences, improving transparency and security.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Punjab’s Home Secretary, approved the initiative. Senior officials, including Special Secretary Fazal Rehman and Additional Secretary Imran Hussain Ranjha, attended the discussion. Authorities have ordered that all gun licences be linked to national identity cards for better tracking. NADRA has been given one week to implement the system.

The Home Secretary stated that this system would eliminate fake licences and keep firearms within legal limits. He also announced stricter rules, making individuals with criminal records ineligible for gun licences. Additionally, arms regulations are being amended to simplify the process for law-abiding citizens and businesses.

Officials are also working on revising the fee structure for gun licences. The Directorate of Monitoring will oversee the verification process to ensure compliance. With this new system, Punjab is taking a strong step toward digital security and stricter firearm regulations.