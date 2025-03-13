The hundred 2025: Not a single Pakistani cricketer picked

No Pakistani players were selected in The Hundred 2025 draft, despite 45 cricketers registering. The draft saw several overseas slots remain unfilled. Naseem Shah was the highest-priced Pakistani player at £120,000, followed by Imad Wasim and Saim Ayub at £78,500. Other notable names, including Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, and Mohammad Hasnain, also went unpicked.

The omission surprised many, as overseas players from other nations secured top contracts. Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad and New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell received the highest overseas deals at £200,000. Meanwhile, Australian star David Warner joined London Spirit for £120,000, and Rachin Ravindra signed with Manchester Originals. Veteran England pacer James Anderson was also left out but remains eligible for a wildcard pick.

A major change in The Hundred this year was the introduction of external investors. Four teams are now backed by IPL franchise owners, a league where Pakistan players have been absent since 2008. Some believe this shift may have impacted Pakistani players’ chances. However, England’s Jamie Overton and David Willey still secured top £200,000 contracts.

Despite the snub, teams can still adjust their squads in May’s wildcard draft. The tournament is set to begin on August 5, giving players one last chance to make the cut. Pakistani fans and cricketers will now wait to see if any last-minute selections happen.