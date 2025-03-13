 Rising child sexual abuse cases prompt action in Punjab

In Punjab, incidents of child sexual abuse continue to rise. Over 5,000 children were reported victimised in the last 14 months. This alarming trend has led the Punjab Home Department to respond. They issued a directive to enhance child protection measures statewide. In Lahore alone, more than 370 children faced sexual abuse in 2024. Additionally, over 2,000 young children experienced attempts of sexual exploitation. To combat this, the Punjab Home Secretary ordered the inclusion of “Good Touch, Bad Touch” education in school curricula. This initiative aims to teach children about personal safety and recognise inappropriate behaviour.

The home department emphasises that educating children is essential. It urges schools to inform children about appropriate and inappropriate physical contact. Parents and teachers should also guide children on reporting any misbehaviour. With proper knowledge, children can speak up about their rights and safety.

Authorities are also taking strict action against offenders. A special police unit is working to arrest those involved in child abuse cases. Several suspects have already been caught, and investigations are ongoing. Awareness campaigns will further equip children with the knowledge they need to protect themselves.