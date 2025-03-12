JIT summons Omar Ayub and Aleema Khan over social media case

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has summoned PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Aleema Khan for questioning over an alleged negative social media campaign. The federal government formed the JIT under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, with Islamabad’s inspector general of police leading the inquiry. Officials claim investigators gathered evidence before issuing the summons.

Aleema Khan must appear before the JIT today, March 12, while Omar Ayub has been called in for questioning tomorrow, March 13. The inquiry focuses on digital content that may violate Pakistan’s cyber laws. However, the exact details of the alleged propaganda and possible legal consequences remain unclear. Neither Ayub nor Aleema has publicly responded to the summons.

This development follows the government’s December crackdown against individuals spreading propaganda against the state and its institutions on social media. Authorities have taken strict action to curb fake news, identifying 12 suspects involved in circulating false information. FIRs have been lodged against them, and further legal proceedings are underway.

The suspects, from cities like Karachi, Quetta, and Swat, allegedly used social media to incite rebellion and defame the government. Their activities reportedly disrupted state affairs through inflammatory posts. Authorities continue to monitor and investigate online content that violates national laws.