Governor Tessori’s motorcade involved in serious accident in Karachi

A man was injured when a police vehicle from Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori’s motorcade struck his car. The incident occurred near the Sindh Assembly at Kabbotar Chowk in the Aram Bagh area. The governor was returning to the Governor House after having sehri at Burns Road.

The crash severely damaged the victim’s car. The driver, identified as Athar from Liaquatabad, sustained serious injuries. He was quickly taken to Jinnah Hospital for treatment. Eyewitnesses reported that the governor’s convoy was passing through when the police vehicle collided with Athar’s car.

Witnesses claimed the police officer driving the vehicle admitted to speeding. He said they were in a hurry as part of the governor’s protocol. This raised concerns about the safety of civilians when officials travel in motorcades.

Local police arrived at the scene to gather information. However, they later stated they had no details about the incident. Investigations into the matter are ongoing as authorities seek to determine what exactly happened that night.