PTCL announces major management changes with new chairman appointment

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced significant leadership changes within its management structure. Zarrar Hasham Khan will replace Azfar Manzoor as chairman, effective March 10, 2025. This decision was conveyed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange in an official notification issued on Tuesday.

In addition to the new chairman, PTCL confirmed the resignation of Azfar Manzoor from the board. Director Dr. Mohamed Karim Bennis has also stepped down. Their resignations signal a major shift in the company’s leadership.

This management reshuffle comes as part of broader corporate adjustments aimed at enhancing PTCL’s operations. The company is focusing on strengthening its leadership to navigate the competitive telecommunications landscape in Pakistan.

PTCL’s stakeholders and employees await further details on this transition. The changes represent an opportunity for new strategies and improvements in the company’s future direction.