Ronaldo and Duran lead Al-Nassr’s charge to ACL quarter-finals

Jhon Duran scored twice and Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty as Al-Nassr defeated Esteghlal 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals. After a goalless first leg in Tehran, Al-Nassr dominated in Riyadh. Duran opened the scoring in the ninth minute after a mistake by the goalkeeper. Ronaldo doubled the lead from the penalty spot, and Esteghlal’s Mehran Ahmadi was sent off before halftime.

Duran sealed the win with a low strike in the 84th minute, having earlier hit the post. Sadio Mane praised the team’s performance, highlighting their pressing and clean sheet. The quarter-finals will take place in Jeddah from April 25 to May 3. With this victory, Al-Nassr continues their strong campaign in the Asian Champions League.

Al-Sadd also advanced with a 3-1 win over Al-Wasl in Doha, securing a 4-2 aggregate victory. Fabio Lima gave Al-Wasl an early lead, but Al-Sadd responded with three quick goals. Akram Afif assisted Mostafa Meshaal’s equalizer before Youcef Atal’s deflected shot put them ahead. Afif then curled in a stunning free-kick to seal the win.

The Qataris’ dominant first-half display ensured their place in the last eight. Afif, the reigning Asian Player of the Year, showcased his quality throughout the match. Both Al-Nassr and Al-Sadd now prepare for the next stage of the tournament. The road to the title is getting tougher, but both teams look strong.