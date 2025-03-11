Commodores Kamran Ahmed, Kashif Munir promoted to the rank of rear admiral

Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy have been promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

Rear Admiral Kamran Ahmed was commissioned in Construction Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1993. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad. He has also done Masters in Naval Architecture from United Kingdom. The Admiral has an illustrious career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments including Commandant Pakistan Navy Engineering College, Chief Naval Overseer (Pakistan) HANGOR project, Deputy General Manager (Ship Design) at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works, Manager Hull Engineering at PN Dockyard, Director Naval Construction and Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Projects) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Rear Admiral Kashif Munir was commissioned in Marine Engineering Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1993. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral has an illustrious career covering vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments including Commandant PNS KARSAZ, Marine Engineering Officer Ex-PNS SHAHJAHAN, Manager (Marine Engineering) at PN Dockyard, Director Ships Maintenance and Repair at Naval Headquarters, Chief Inspector of Naval Stores, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Logistics and Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Maintenance) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

In recognition of their meritorious services, both Flag Officers have been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).