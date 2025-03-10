Severe weather disrupts daily life across Pakistan

Recent weather changes in Pakistan have led to a significant drop in temperatures. Rain in the plains and snow in the mountains have intensified the cold. Locals are now turning to warmer clothing for relief. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reports major disruptions in upper regions due to heavy snowfall.

Rain and snow have blocked roads and caused power outages in many areas. Waterlogged streets are creating challenges for residents and businesses. In Swat, ongoing rainfall affects the plains, while higher areas see intermittent snowfall. Despite the risks, some roads remain open.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) advises against traveling beyond Sharda due to the threat of landslides. Though some roads have reopened, officials warn against unnecessary travel. In Quetta, temperatures have dropped to 7°C, with rain forecasted.

Meanwhile, Karachi will experience hot and dry weather, with temperatures reaching between 20.5°C and 39°C. The PMD expects cloudy weather for Punjab, with light rain possible in Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. Although Lahore experienced dry conditions recently, light showers are anticipated from March 11 to 13. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) urges everyone to stay vigilant.