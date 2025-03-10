Exploring sleep maxing: The viral trend to optimise sleep

The trend known as “sleep maxing” is gaining popularity on social media platforms like tiktok. It encourages users to adopt a series of habits, products, and devices aimed at enhancing sleep quality. While some sleep maxing practices align with expert recommendations, others could be ineffective or even detrimental.

Sleep maxing includes various routines such as taking specialised supplements, using red-light therapy, and employing sleep tracking apps. Some users also advocate for weighted blankets and specific foods like kiwi to aid sleep. The hashtag #sleepmaxxing has attracted hundreds of thousands of views, indicating a cultural shift towards prioritising restful sleep.

Dr. Jag Sunderram, a professor of medicine at Rutgers University, notes that people now understand the importance of sleep better than before. He views this shift as positive, highlighting the growing awareness of sleep’s benefits. However, experts warn that obsessively optimising sleep can create anxiety and stress about attaining perfect rest. Fortunately, many principles of sleep maxing reflect established sleep practices that work. Recommendations include sleeping in a cool, dark, and quiet room, limiting screen time before bed, and avoiding caffeine and alcohol. Experts agree that these habits help align the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle and improve overall sleep quality.