Karachi’s gas supply gets a boost: SSGC nears major pipeline upgrade

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) is upgrading a 2,500 km-long gas pipeline as part of a Rs25 billion rehabilitation project. Around 60% to 70% of the budget is allocated for road reconstruction, with the rest spent on new pipes and labor. The project aims to enhance gas supply for households, industries, and businesses across Karachi, Sindh, and Balochistan.

Despite progress, citizens have raised concerns about delayed road repairs. SSGC has assured that payments are made in advance to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), District Municipal Corporations (DMC), and Karachi Development Authority (KDA). However, road restoration takes time as new pipelines must first be installed and connected to consumers. The company plans to complete these connections within the next six months.

SSGC is actively laying pipelines in DHA Phase-II Extension, Lyari, Baldia, North Nazimabad, Malir, and other areas. The five-year rehabilitation project will be completed in Karachi by FY 2025-26, with an additional 2,000 km of pipeline upgrades planned in the final phase. The company will announce further funding for the next fiscal year.

While the project improves gas distribution, it won’t fully resolve shortages due to declining reserves and rising demand. Currently, SSGC supplies 730 mmcfd of gas against a demand of 1,100 mmcfd, managing the gap through controlled distribution. The company serves 3.2 million consumers across 50,000 km of pipeline in Sindh and Balochistan.