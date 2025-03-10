Saheefa Jabbar Khattak signals exit from social media

Her statement reveals a growing dissatisfaction with her online footprint. While many celebrities thrive on social media, Khattak seems to be reconsidering her involvement. She has not confirmed plans to leave other platforms but hints at wanting to reduce public scrutiny.

Khattak gained fame through her acting roles in popular television dramas. She won the Best Emerging Talent award at the Lux Style Awards in 2018. Her debut performance was in “Teri Meri Kahani,” where she played the lead role. She also starred in critically acclaimed dramas like “Beti” and “Bhool.” After a four-year break, she returned in 2024 with “Rafta Rafta,” portraying a strong-willed landlady. Her recent decision to step away from Facebook adds an interesting layer to her evolving career. Khattak’s move reflects her feelings about the impact of social media in today’s world.