Two more monkeypox cases reported in K-P, bringing year’s total to five

Two new cases of monkeypox have been reported in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, increasing the total to five this year. The Health Department confirmed that the patients, a 42-year-old man and a 20-year-old youth, are from Peshawar. The younger patient contracted the virus locally, while the 42-year-old had returned from Saudi Arabia last year.

Both patients were isolated at home after seeking treatment at Khyber Teaching Hospital. Tests confirmed they had monkeypox. Fortunately, no symptoms have been detected in their family members. An earlier case involving a woman was initially thought to be locally transmitted. However, further investigation revealed that her husband had brought the virus from abroad.

The Health Department is closely monitoring the situation. This year’s cases were also reported from Kohat, Khyber, and North Waziristan. The department continues to urge the public to stay alert for monkeypox symptoms and seek medical help if needed.

Earlier in February, the first case of local transmission was confirmed in the province. The affected woman’s husband had recently returned from a Gulf country and later tested positive for the virus. The Health Department continues to monitor the situation and conduct screenings to prevent further spread.