Mohammad Amir open to IPL participation if opportunity arises

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has addressed rumors about playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In a recent interview during a Champions Trophy transmission, Amir was asked if he would join the IPL after acquiring a British passport. He replied, “If I get the opportunity to play in the IPL next year, I will definitely go for it.”

Amir also discussed potential criticism in Pakistan regarding his IPL participation. He clarified, “I have retired from international cricket,” making it clear that he is no longer bound by national team commitments.

He also took a dig at critics, pointing out the double standards regarding Pakistan’s involvement in the IPL. While Pakistani cricketers were banned from playing, several former players have worked as commentators and coaches in the league. Amir’s statement has sparked discussions, but it also reflects his openness to future opportunities in the IPL. Fans will now wait to see if an offer materializes for the former star.