Newcastle’s Sven Botman faces eight-week layoff due to knee injury

Newcastle United’s defender Sven Botman will be sidelined for about eight weeks. He has suffered another knee injury, according to manager Eddie Howe. This setback comes after Botman recently returned from a long absence. He had a serious knee injury that kept him out for ten months.

Howe explained that Botman was close to returning for the match against Brighton. Unfortunately, he felt discomfort in his knee just a day before the game. This recurring issue has led to the need for surgery. The procedure aims to clear out fluid from his knee and help him recover. Botman has only played five matches this season. He has already missed Newcastle’s last five games due to injuries. With him out, Newcastle faces more challenges, especially with the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool approaching.

Furthermore, Newcastle is dealing with other injuries. Defender Lewis Hall is out for the rest of the season with a foot injury. Additionally, forward Anthony Gordon will miss the final due to suspension. He received a red card in the FA Cup loss to Brighton. Newcastle must now adjust their squad for these crucial matches without key players.