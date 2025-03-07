Blake Lively seeks strict confidentiality order in lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively’s legal team is pushing for a strict confidentiality order in her ongoing lawsuit against co-star Justin Baldoni. They argue that without such an order, sensitive information could leak to the press, damaging her reputation. During a court hearing on Thursday, Lively’s attorney, Meryl Governski, stressed that a standard protective order wouldn’t be enough. She highlighted the involvement of publicists with media connections as a significant concern.

Lively has accused Baldoni, who also directed the film It Ends With Us, of sexual harassment and smearing her name. In response, Baldoni has filed a defamation lawsuit against both Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. As the case moves forward, both parties are disputing the level of confidentiality needed during the discovery process.

Governski argued that highly sensitive information should be limited to “attorneys’ eyes only” to avoid leaks to tabloids. She pointed out that confidential business details, like marketing strategies and client lists, should remain protected and not shared outside legal teams. This, she said, would prevent further harm to Lively’s reputation.

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, disagreed, calling the request for additional confidentiality excessive. He argued that a standard protective order would suffice and that stricter measures could complicate the legal process. Judge Lewis Liman acknowledged the media risks but stated that high-profile lawsuits naturally attract attention. He will issue a ruling on the confidentiality order soon, a decision that could shape the public’s access to case details.