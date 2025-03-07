Millie Bobby Brown spills secret about her name change

Millie Bobby Brown recently disclosed that her real name is Millie Bonnie Brown. In an interview with BuzzFeed UK alongside co-star Chris Pratt, she revealed that she swapped “Bonnie” for “Bobby” just “for shits and giggles.” She added that this was the first time she had publicly shared the detail.

Brown, best known for her breakout role as Eleven in Stranger Things, has built a strong partnership with Netflix. She has starred in hit projects like Enola Holmes and Damsel, and her latest sci-fi film, The Electric State, continues this collaboration.

The revelation about her name comes as Brown addresses media scrutiny over her appearance. Earlier this week, she called out certain outlets for their coverage, prompting a public apology from comedian Matt Lucas, who she accused of making an insulting remark.

The Electric State, directed by the Russo brothers, features a star-studded cast, including Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito, and Ke Huy Quan. Set to premiere on Netflix on March 14, the film adds to Brown’s growing list of high-profile projects.