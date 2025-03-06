Sindh govt eases age limit for job seekers

In a major step to support unemployed youth, the Sindh government has granted a five-year age relaxation for government jobs across all departments. This decision aims to create more job opportunities and reduce unemployment in the province.

The Sindh Cabinet approved the decision, and the Services General Administration and Coordination Department issued the official notification. The new policy increases the upper age limit for government job applicants from 28 to 33 years.

However, the notification clarified that this relaxation does not apply to the police and other law enforcement agencies. These departments will continue to follow their existing age criteria. This initiative is expected to benefit thousands of job seekers, giving them a better chance to secure government employment. The move reflects the government’s commitment to empowering the youth and strengthening the workforce.