Yasir Hussain to direct web series on Pakistan’s notorious serial killer

Actor and filmmaker Yasir Hussain is set to direct a chilling web series based on Javed Iqbal, the infamous serial killer who confessed to murdering over 100 children in Lahore in the late 1990s. The series will delve into the gruesome crimes, the police investigation, and the societal impact of his actions, offering a deeper and more uncensored perspective than previous adaptations.

This project follows the 2022 film Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer, in which Hussain portrayed the lead role alongside Ayesha Omar. The film faced a temporary ban in Pakistan due to its sensitive subject matter but later received clearance. The web series is expected to expand on the story, exploring Iqbal’s psyche and the failures of the justice system that allowed him to operate undetected.

While the cast and streaming platform remain unconfirmed, reports suggest Hussain may reprise his role. With Pakistani entertainment shifting towards OTT platforms, this investigative thriller could mark a bold step in crime storytelling. More details, including the official trailer and release date, are expected soon.