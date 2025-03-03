Trump vs Zelensky

On February 28, an Oval Office meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was meant to establish a bilateral relationship between the two nations. However, the discussion quickly escalated into a heated exchange, revealing deep-seated tensions. There have been several occasions when President Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and their advisors have expressed their dislike for Zelensky, complaining that he just wants the U.S. to provide more money and resources for a war that has no end in sight. Such an attitude itself reflects what the U.S. truly wants from the war-zone region, but it’s a take for any other time. For now, a recent act of dislike was the scene at the February 28th meeting.

Zelensky’s agenda in the U.S. was clear-he sought a security guarantee, not just a ceasefire deal with Russia’s Putin, in exchange for Ukraine’s mineral resources. Zelensky kept pressing for proper words of commitment and an explicit security guarantee from the U.S. to counter Russian aggression. This persistence seemed to offend Trump, leading to visible tensions on camera.

Trump and J.D. Vance argued that Zelensky’s behaviour was disrespectful. The situation worsened when Trump bluntly stated:

“You are gambling with World War III, and what you are doing is very disrespectful to this country-this country-that has backed you more than a lot of people said they should. You’re either going to make a deal, or we’re out. And if we are out, you will fight it out. I don’t think it is going to be pretty.”

At first glance, such comments appear unnecessarily harsh toward a visiting head of state. Upon closer analysis of the press conference, it becomes clear that Zelensky was continuously being put under pressure-not just by officials but by reporters as well. One reporter even questioned Zelensky about why he hadn’t appeared in a formal suit in such a high-profile setting. Trump, instead of intervening, gave Zelensky a facial expression that seemed to say, Yeah, please elaborate.

With the way things are going, there’s a real fear that Ukraine might end up signing deals that mainly benefit its allies instead of ensuring its own long-term growth and independence.

Now, Trump’s intentions toward war zones and deprived states are becoming increasingly clear. He continuously seeks economic benefits in exchange for U.S. political support. However, even this political support is not freely available under Trump’s administration. Any leader seeking U.S. backing must present themselves with proper decorum, act as a yes-man, and accept what is being offered without questioning the absence of key elements from agreements. Trump wants leaders to bow before the so-called legacy of the U.S. without doubting it.

His approach was evident from another statement he made on social media just after Zelensky left the White House without signing the mineral deal. Trump wrote:

“He disrespected the U.S. in its cherished office. He can come back when he is ready for peace.”

The arrogance in Trump’s words is evident. As for the mineral deal itself, it remains a crucial element of Trump’s administration’s agenda. The agreement aimed to secure U.S. access to Ukraine’s vast reserves of critical minerals such as lithium, titanium, and rare earth elements-essential for defence technologies, batteries, and electronics-reducing dependence on China. The heated debate on February 28 will undoubtedly impact the U.S. position among allies like NATO and the EU.

The lack of firm security assurances in the mineral deal means Ukraine will still need to seek additional military support through separate agreements. The European Union has shown interest in further integrating Ukraine into its economic and security frameworks, but concrete defence commitments remain limited. NATO members have offered military aid and training but have stopped short of guaranteeing direct military intervention, leaving Ukraine in a precarious security position.

Europe is still hesitant to get directly involved in Ukraine’s military situation, despite all the talk and possible economic benefits. Even if Russia agrees to let European peacekeepers in, organizing and deploying them would be extremely difficult. If just discussing that leads to disagreements among European countries, then offering Ukraine strong security guarantees without U.S. involvement would be even harder. This means that by the time the mineral agreement takes effect, Ukraine’s security situation might still be shaky.

Meanwhile, Ukraine relies heavily on financial and military aid from Western countries, which puts it at a disadvantage when negotiating deals. Even though its rich supply of critical minerals could boost its economy, it doesn’t give Ukraine enough power to demand better terms. Rebuilding the country after the war is a complicated process, and Ukraine has to carefully balance bringing in foreign investments while keeping control over its own affairs. With the way things are going, there’s a real fear that Ukraine might end up signing deals that mainly benefit its allies instead of ensuring its own long-term growth and independence.

The pressing question now is whether Ukraine will surrender to external pressures to achieve the USA’s security alliance. For now, Zelensky has refused to make any kind of apology. This strong stance will have long-term implications for Ukraine’s political and economic health.

Regardless of what happens next, it is becoming increasingly evident that the so-called peace is not a global priority-at least not in the near future.

The writer is an international News Reporter and can be reached at ommamausman@gmail.com