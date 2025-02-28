CLIMATE CHANGE: A THREATENING REALITY

This disparity on the one hand highlights the standard of living, while on the other hand, it highlights the preparations of countries in addressing the challenges of climate change. With each passing day, the temperature is rising so the dangers of climate change threaten the world of water scarcity, glacier melting, erratic rainfall, extreme temperatures, flooding, and land erosion.

With the rising global temperatures, there has been a great impact on the availability of water. In regions like South Africa, the diminishing trend in rainfall and mismanagement in water consumption brought cities like Cape Town to the brink of “Day Zero,” when water taps nearly ran dry. Pakistan is moving in the same path where uncontrolled extraction of underground water, mismanagement, and inconsistent monsoons have intensified the risk of water scarcity which is raising a red flag for agriculture and human livelihoods.

South Africa avoided Day Zero. Can Pakistan do the same?

Glaciers in the Himalayas and Karakoram ranges are melting at an alarming rate. This not only reduces long-term water availability but also increases the risk of glacial lake outburst floods, which threaten communities downstream. Climate change has led to unpredictable rainfall patterns. Due to delayed and inconsistent rainfall in Pakistan, agricultural yields have been badly affected and the threat of food insecurity has increased.

Heatwaves are the consequence of climate change and rising temperatures. Severe health risks and even loss of precious lives are recorded every year in South Asian countries where infrastructure and healthcare systems are ill-equipped to handle the stress of such high temperatures. The rising sea levels due to global warming have made coastal areas more vulnerable to flooding. Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, is a prime example where urban flooding disrupts lives and livelihoods annually. Pakistan also faced disastrous floods in 2022, when millions of people were displaced and loss tuning to billions of dollars were caused to the economy. Agricultural productivity is also reduced due to the erosion of fertile land which adds to the misery of hard-working farmers.

Pakistan is contributing less than 1% to global greenhouse gas emissions yet it is among the top ten countries most affected by climate change. Agriculture yield, which the country depends on, is highly affected by climate change. The world’s biggest canal irrigation system is under threat due to melting glaciers. Climate-induced floods, such as those in 2022, displaced millions from their homes and resulted in economic losses amounting to billions of dollars, further intensifying the economic crisis.

Climate change is a global issue, and developing countries need the support of wealthier nations through financial aid and technology transfer to withstand its devastating impact

It is crucial to develop a multi-pronged strategy to mitigate the dangers of climate change, particularly for developing countries. The use of renewable energy sources like solar and wind can reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Pakistan has immense solar energy potential that remains largely untapped. Government should adopt public-friendly policies to promote the use of renewable energy sources. Public-private partnerships should develop climate-resilient infrastructure, including flood barriers and urban drainage systems to reduce the risk of flooding. Moreover, creating awareness among the masses regarding threats of climate change and small actions like the plantation of trees and reduction of waste can have a collective impact.

The most alarming impact of climate change that Pakistan is likely to face is water scarcity and a declining water table. If left unaddressed, this will directly affect agriculture, industry, and daily life. The government should promote by providing subsidies for technologies such as drip irrigation and rainwater harvesting to conserve water in agriculture. A network of rainwater harvesting systems has been developed spreading over 26,000 sq.km in the Cholistan desert by developing specially designed 110 reservoirs with a water storage capacity of 440 million gallons. The government should also make policies on desalination and wastewater treatment in urban areas. The projects of underground water recharging in Islamabad have shown promising results in decreasing the depletion of underground water. Similar projects should be initiated in different areas of the country. Finally, the general public needs to recognize the looming threat of water scarcity and act responsibly.

The story of climate change is one of contrasts—of countries that have invested in resilience and those that bear the brunt of inaction. Pakistan, like many developing nations, faces an uphill battle, but it is not insurmountable. By adopting sustainable practices, fostering innovation, and building international partnerships, even the most vulnerable countries can chart a path toward a safer and more sustainable future. The time to act is now, for the cost of inaction is far greater than the investment required to mitigate climate change.

The writer, a Project Management graduate, currently serves the Federal Government as a Money Laundering and Financial Crimes Investigator.

He can be reached at X @i_investigator