Punjab to sell procured wheat to other provinces

The Punjab government has initiated the sale of procured wheat to other provinces. According to sources from the Punjab Food Department, around 1.2 million tonnes will be sold to various buyers, including mills in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and other private purchasers.

As of now, daily sales have reached 20,000 tonnes, with flour mills in South Punjab purchasing wheat at a rate of Rs 2,940 per 40 kg.

This record-breaking sale marks the highest-ever daily sale of wheat from government godowns in the country’s history. The move is expected to ensure a consistent supply of flour at government-fixed prices across the nation.

The Punjab Cabinet has authorized the sale of 1.2 million tonnes of wheat, with an initial estimate of one million tonnes to be sold. To date, the Food Department has already sold 495,000 tonnes, and flour mills in Karachi are also heavily purchasing from Punjab, with wheat prices ranging between Rs 2,940 and Rs 2,955 per 40 kg.