Harassment in Universities

When students enter centers of learning, they expect intellectual growth, mentorship, career development, and a safe environment in all aspects of their lives. Instead, many find themselves trapped in a system where power dynamics are exploited, victims are silenced, and perpetrators often go unpunished. The prevailing culture of victim-blaming not only discourages survivors from speaking out but also emboldens perpetrators, ensuring that fear and silence persist. The tragic truth is that harassment is often normalized, and those affected become unwilling to confront or report it due to the fear of retaliation.

When universities, institutions designed to foster learning and personal development, become places where fear overshadows education, it reflects a deeper systemic failure. The recent case at the University of Malakand, Lower Dir District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is not an isolated incident but rather a sign of a pervasive issue where silence is maintained, perpetrators operate without consequence, and justice is often out of reach. This pattern points to a broader crisis in university governance and institutional accountability. How long will we continue to ignore these issues, allowing students futures to be compromised?

Harassment, from a sociological standpoint, is not merely an individual act but a structural problem embedded in social hierarchies and institutional negligence. It extends beyond unwanted physical or verbal advances; it functions as a tool of power, used to intimidate, silence, and control individuals-particularly those in vulnerable positions. Pierre Bourdieu’s theory of symbolic violence explains how social structures perpetuate inequalities, normalizing harassment as part of institutional culture. Similarly, feminist sociologists contend that harassment is a product of deeply ingrained patriarchal norms that perceive women and marginalized groups as subordinate. These theories provide an essential lens through which we can understand why harassment is not only an issue of individual behavior but also a systemic failure.

By prioritizing reputations over student safety, universities risk enabling predatory behavior

Harassment also thrives in environments where there is an absence of accountability and where informal power structures protect offenders. Michel Foucault’s concept of power and surveillance is particularly relevant in this context-those in positions of authority within universities often use their influence to suppress complaints, discouraging victims from speaking out. This dynamic fosters a culture of fear, where both students and faculty remain silent to avoid academic or professional repercussions. The culture of silence and complicity in these institutions helps perpetuate harassment, making it difficult for victims to seek justice or even acknowledge their trauma.

Cases of harassment in Pakistani universities are not isolated; many go neglected, unaddressed, or deliberately buried due to victims’ fear of academic repercussions and the constraints of a rigid societal structure. The unchecked authority of faculty members-who control course assessments, assignments, presentations, and grading-creates a power imbalance that can be exploited for coercion and misconduct. While accountability mechanisms exist on paper, they often function as mere formalities rather than genuine instruments of justice. Instead of protecting victims, these systems frequently align with perpetrators, reinforcing a culture where the distinction between right and wrong, justice and impunity, becomes blurred.

Although the Higher Education Commission (HEC) mandates universities to establish functional anti-harassment committees, reports indicate that many institutions either fail to create these bodies or render them ineffective due to bureaucratic barriers. By prioritizing reputations over student safety, universities risk enabling predatory behavior. While Pakistan has legal frameworks, such as the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, their implementation in academic settings remains weak. Many students are unaware of their rights, and those who seek justice often face institutional indifference or social stigma. The very existence of these laws is undermined by an environment of apathy that renders them ineffectual.

It is crucial for the government and relevant stakeholders to ensure the full implementation of the Anti-Harassment Act. University administrations must establish neutral, impartial anti-harassment committees to enforce regulations and prevent incidents within campus boundaries. Silence and inaction are no longer acceptable. Students must be educated about their rights, empowered to acknowledge them, and encouraged to raise their voices to end the darkness in the tunnel. This can only be achieved if there is a concerted effort from all stakeholders-government, educational institutions, civil society, and students themselves. Only then can we begin to dismantle the culture of harassment and create an environment conducive to learning and personal development.

If Pakistan is to nurture an enlightened and progressive generation, it must begin by transforming its universities into safe, dignified, and accountable spaces. Educational institutions must be places where students feel secure to pursue their academic aspirations without fear of harassment or exploitation. By implementing strong safeguards, providing clear avenues for reporting harassment, and ensuring that perpetrators face consequences, universities can become environments where learning and growth are not overshadowed by fear and silence. Only then can we ensure that future generations are not only academically successful but also empowered, respected, and free from harm.

