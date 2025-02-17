LDA sets benchmark under DC Syed Musa Raza’s leadership

Lahore’s District Administration, under the dynamic leadership of Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Administrator Syed Musa Raza, has set a new benchmark in governance by executing a series of high-impact operations across the city. With a keen focus on encroachment removal, urban development, price control, and public service enhancements, the administration has demonstrated unwavering commitment to improving the city’s infrastructure and quality of life.

Recent actions have led to the removal of illegal encroachments in high-traffic zones, including Multan Road, Sher Shah Colony, and Raiwind Road, significantly improving traffic flow and urban aesthetics. Furthermore, under the Lahore Development Program, development projects in Samanabad Zone are progressing at an accelerated pace, with 70 ongoing schemes and six already completed.

Encroachments have long been a persistent challenge in Lahore, causing congestion, environmental degradation, and disruption to public order. However, under the directives of DC Syed Musa Raza, an aggressive anti-encroachment drive has been launched, reclaiming vital public spaces.

On Multan Road and Sher Shah Colony, multiple illegal structures, including sheds and makeshift shops, were dismantled, while 24 shops were sealed, and four FIRs registered against violators. Similar operations were carried out on Raiwind Road, where unauthorized banners and posters were removed.

In a focused effort to reorganize street vending, a model carts market was inspected, resulting in the removal of 12 unauthorised carts and two counters, while a hotel operating without permits was sealed.

To tackle the growing issue of illegal parking, a crackdown at Thokar Niaz Baig led to the impoundment of 27 auto-rickshaws, easing traffic congestion in the area. The MCL enforcement team has been assigned new targets to maintain the city’s traffic discipline.

A particularly commendable action was taken at Shamila Hills near the NADRA Mega Center, where overcharging complaints against parking operators were addressed. FIRs were registered, ensuring that public spaces remain accessible and free from exploitation.

Parallel to the enforcement actions, the Lahore Development Program has gained momentum, particularly in Samanabad Zone, where 70 infrastructure projects are in full swing, with six already completed. The WASA authorities have been instructed to expedite water supply and drainage projects, ensuring timely service delivery.

In Union Councils 109 and 116, the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER) registration process has been streamlined, enabling citizens to access essential social services with greater ease. Additionally, the price control regime is being rigorously enforced, with dedicated teams inspecting model pushcart markets to ensure adherence to government rates.

The Ravi Zone administration has taken decisive action against illegal encroachments along the Ring Road, clearing unauthorised structures and deploying monitoring teams to prevent reoccupation. Similarly, in Dharampura Bazaar, authorities are making strides toward a 100% encroachment-free zone, with numerous illegal stalls removed and several shopkeepers penalized.

DC Syed Musa Raza has also prioritised hygiene and sanitation, launching a special cleanliness operation across the city. Garbage removal has been expedited, particularly in high-footfall areas such as Kot Lashari, Icchra, and Shadman, ensuring a healthier urban environment.

Another notable initiative is the beautification of China Scheme’s Green Belt, where DC Lahore has instructed immediate landscaping improvements. Moreover, an inspection of Lakhshmi Chowk’s tube well site was conducted, with a commitment to its rapid completion.

In the transportation and road safety sector, the administration has effectively addressed obstructions caused by illegally parked vehicles at Raiwind’s model carts market, ensuring seamless movement for commuters.

Under DC Syed Musa Raza’s leadership, transparency and efficiency in governance have been strengthened. For instance, Shalimar Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Saqib Tarazi spearheaded a series of significant actions, including sealing Fayyaz Steel Furnace for environmental violations and child labor exploitation. Legal action was initiated against the owners, marking a strong stance against industrial malpractice.

The administration has also taken bold steps to curb artificial inflation, conducting a grand operation in Nishtar Zone against price gouging. Heavy fines have been imposed on profiteers, ensuring fair pricing for essential commodities.

A crackdown on substandard food practices has been launched, with surprise inspections conducted at bakeries, restaurants, and tandoors across the city. Special focus was placed on Shalimar, Samanabad, and Model Town, where violations were addressed through fines and legal action.

Meanwhile, the iconic Anarkali Bazaar is undergoing a major facelift, with newly designed signboards being installed to enhance visual appeal and maintain uniformity. The district administration’s efforts to upgrade Lahore’s traditional marketplaces reflect a commitment to preserving heritage while modernizing infrastructure.

The multi-pronged approach adopted by the Lahore District Administration-combining strict enforcement, developmental progress, and welfare measures-has significantly improved the city’s governance. Encroachment drives have led to restored public spaces, while the timely execution of development projects has boosted urban infrastructure.

Under the dynamic leadership of DC Syed Musa Raza, Lahore is witnessing sustainable urban planning, effective civic management, and an improved quality of life for its residents. With consistent vigilance, robust policymaking, and a commitment to public service, the city’s administration is ensuring that Lahore remains a model metropolis for Pakistan’s future development.