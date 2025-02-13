A son was born to Yakup, a converted Muslim Sipahi, and his Greek wife in the late 15th century in the village of Palaiokipos on Lesbos. This bicultural child, named Khizr, grew up with three brothers in a modest household. Yakup, once part of the Ottoman conquest of Lesbos, later sustained his family as a potter and boatman. His trade introduced his sons to sailing, a skill that would define their future. The brothers’ camaraderie and maritime expertise eventually led them to become corsairs, driven by a vision to rise above obscurity.

Yakup’s sons would go on to become renowned corsairs of the Mediterranean, earning the title “Barbarossa,” meaning “red beard.” While it is unclear if they were ginger-haired, their red facial hair inspired the name. Among them, the duo of Khizr and Oruç formed a particularly successful partnership. Oruç, the first to venture into the sea, was captured in 1503 by the Knights Hospitaller and endured two years as a galley slave before escaping. Some accounts suggest Khizr played a role in his rescue.

By 1505, as Spanish and Portuguese forces targeted North Africa, the brothers declared loyalty to Ottoman Prince ?ehzade Korkut. Navigating shifting geopolitical tides, Khizr and Oruç fiercely contested naval dominance against Spain, Genoa, and France, ultimately emerging victorious.

After Selim I’s coronation in 1512, he executed his brother ?ehzade Korkut in a fratricidal act driven by primogeniture, despite it not being the Ottoman succession rule. With their allegiance to Korkut, Oruç and Khizr faced imminent danger and fled to North Africa. Over the next three years, the Barbarossa brothers gained prominence among North African communities, preying on Spanish and Portuguese shipping as independent corsairs. In 1516, they attacked Algiers, capturing the city. Oruç declared himself sultan, seizing control of Ténès and Tlemcen to establish a formidable North African kingdom that defied King Charles of Spain.

Recognizing their growing power, Sultan Selim I accepted Oruç’s offer of allegiance and conferred titles upon the brothers: Oruç as Bey of Algiers and Khizr as Chief Sea Governor of the Western Mediterranean. However, in 1518, Spanish forces attacked Tlemcen. Oruç was killed when hiding in a goat pen after being lanced and beheaded by a Spanish soldier. This changed more or less many protagonists.

Following Oruç’s death, Khizr assumed the title of Bey. With Sultan Selim’s death two years later, his son Suleiman the Magnificent ascended the throne. Khizr, now widely known as Barbarossa, offered his powerful corsair fleet to the young sultan. The equation of Khizr and Suleiman ‘the magnificent’ becomes central and hallmark in history.

Barbarossa’s military and political genius proved instrumental in Ottoman warfare against Spain, leading to their naval dominance. Appointed Chief Admiral (Kaptan-? Derya), he expanded Ottoman influence across North Africa, the Mediterranean, and even the eastern Atlantic over the next two decades. Barbarossa’s rise in the Mediterranean reflects the enduring importance of adaptability in geopolitics. His alliances with the Ottoman Empire not only secured his sovereignty but also demonstrated how individuals could reshape global power structures. His alliances and actions reveal a web of cultural, political, and strategic forces that transcended such divisions, offering a more nuanced understanding of history’s complexities. Will it be right to him a powerful non-state actor? Perhaps or perhaps not.

However, his strategic, visionary planning and formidable naval might were epitomized in 1538. In 1538, Pope Paul III, head of catholic church in 16th century, orchestrated a sea crusade against Barbarossa, culminating in the formation of the Holy League-a coalition of Catholic states, including Spain, the Knights of Malta, and the Republics of Genoa and Venice. Their objective was to confront Barbarossa’s Ottoman Navy at Preveza, now a city in Greece. The battle of Preveza on September 28, 1538, perhaps, was one of the three largest sea battles that took place in the sixteenth century Mediterranean.

Admiral Andrea Doria, Italian condottiero-military leader, led the Holy League’s formidable fleet of 112 galleys, 50 galiots, and 140 barkas compared to the Ottoman fleet’s 22 galleys and galliots. The enemy also outgunned the Ottomans with 2,500 to 2,594 cannons to Ottoman’s 366. In terms of soldiers, the opposing fleet had 60,000 troops, vastly outnumbering the Ottoman force of 11,000 soldiers.

Despite this numerical disadvantage, the Ottoman fleet, under Barbarossa’s command, decisively crushed the Holy League. For the Ottoman forces, no ships were lost, with 400 killed and 800 wounded. On the opposing side, 13 ships were lost, 36 ships captured, and 3,000 prisoners taken.

Therefore, this battle remains one of the most captivating confrontations in naval history, despite clear advantages to the prepared Holy League. Legend has it that the Ottomans recited Ayat al-Karima, Surah Anbiya Verse 87 from Quran, for success, aware of their disadvantage, some accounts say that Barbarossa ordered Quranic verse to be written on pieces of paper to then thrown to sea from both sides of ship for the change in wind pattern. Miraculously, the wind stopped, giving them advantage of maneuver. Even the much acclaimed and popular Turkish series, Magnificent Century (Muhte?em Yüzy?l-2011), based on the life of sultan Suleiman, had Barbarossa as a major character in season 3, 4 with the battle shown. Then, Barbaros: Sword of the Mediterranean since 2021 has been portraying life of Barbarossa and brothers. While depicted in the series, the historic day in reality was a proof of this naval commander’s aura. Barbarossa’s tactical brilliance and unparalleled leadership peaked during this confrontation, defining the outcome of the war, it was a historic win on many levels. It wasn’t just a win despite numerical disadvantage, but also the win of East over the West in the Mediterranean.

Although a separate account could be dedicated solely to this battle, it is essential to highlight it here within the broader context of Barbarossa’s legendary life. A brief overview of the results underscores his naval genius. Under Barbarossa’s command, the Ottoman navy sank 10 Holy League ships, captured 36, and burned three-all without losing a single vessel. Approximately 3,000 Christian sailors were captured, while the Ottomans sustained 400 fatalities and 800 wounded.

Following his resounding victory, Barbarossa returned to Istanbul, where he was received with great honor by Sultan Suleiman himself. Promoted to Kaptan-? Derya (Grand Admiral) of the entire Ottoman Navy, he was also appointed Beylerbey (Governor of Governors) of Ottoman North Africa. Recognizing his extraordinary service, he was granted the governorship of Rhodes. In the years that followed, Barbarossa expanded Ottoman dominion further, capturing Tunis and Tripoli. This maritime titan passed away in Constantinople in 1546, leaving behind an unparalleled legacy. As a retirement project, Barbarossa Hayreddin Pasha dictated his memoirs in five meticulously hand-written volumes, immortalizing his exploits and preserving his story for posterity.

While the turbulent waters of the Mediterranean will always breathe his legacy, his own people continue to honor him profoundly. Miles away in Pakistan, I remember Barbarossa as one of the most brilliant and shrewd naval commanders in Islamic history.

The widest boulevard of the Be?ikta? district bears his name, as do countless educational and cultural institutions, neighborhoods, streets, and mosques across Turkey.

Adjacent to his tomb in Be?ikta? stands a majestic statue, gazing steadfastly at the sea. The statue is inscribed with the following verse:

“Whence on the sea’s horizon comes that roar?

Can it be Barbarossa now returning

From Tunis or Algiers or from the isles?

Two hundred ships ride on the waves

Coming from lands the rising crescent lights

O blessed ships, from what seas are you come?”

Another enduring testament to his living legacy was witnessed during the Blue Homeland naval drill in 2019. Turkish warships saluted his grave-the Tomb of Barbarossa-by sounding the foghorn three times as they sailed off the coast of Istanbul’s Be?ikta? district. Before the drill, the tomb was opened to visitors, demonstrating the reverence he still commands centuries after his death.

Barbarossa’s life forces us to reconsider how we define a hero, what is the criterion? Is he a naval commander a hero? He sure is, he is a privateer sovereign.

His legacy-rooted in resilience, vision, and the ethical ambiguities of power-remains a testament to the profound questions that history asks of us. His story isn’t just about the past; his legacy is a testament that impact can stand the test of time and space.

