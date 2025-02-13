Major teams face setback ahead of Champions Trophy

Before the Champion Trophy, major teams of the cricket world faced many setbacks as some of their key players dropped due to injuries and were unable to participate in Trophy matches.

Due to injuries, after Pakistan, the key players of Australia, Afghanistan, England, India and South Africa, 11-top players are unable to participate in this mega event of Champion Trophy which is starting this week.

According to sources, hard-hitter left-hand batsman, Saim Ayub suffered an ankle injury during a test match played between South Africa and Pakistan and was unable to join the team.

Traditional opponent, India’s fast-bowler Jasprit Bumpra is unable to join the Champion Trophy due to a back-injury and Harshit Rana is inducted as an alternative player while BCCI has replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal with Varun Chakravarthy. On the other hand, England’s All-rounder Jacob Bethell is unable to join his team due to his injury. He was diagnosed with Hamstrung Injury in the One-Day series held in India. As a replacement, the England Cricket Board has inducted Tom Benton.

Moreover, A.M. Ghazanfar from Afghanistan, Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee from South Africa, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc , Matchal Marsh and Astonance of Australia are out of the tournament.