Punjab govt working on plan to plant 5 trees per acre: SMBR

An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab, Nabeel Javed, regarding the plantation of five trees per acre on leased government land across various schemes. The meeting was attended by Secretary Colonies Shah Rukh Niazi, Special Secretary Housing Tayyab Fareed, Special Secretary Forests, Wildlife, and Fisheries Tahir Zafar Abbasi, Deputy Secretary Local Government Farah Deeba, and other officials.

Nabeel Javed stated that the Punjab government is actively working on the plan to plant five trees per acre across the province. Under the Chief Minister’s “Plant for Pakistan” initiative, 1.89 million trees will be planted over 1,640 acres of land. By the 2025 monsoon season, 94,600 trees are expected to be planted on 68 acres in Faisalabad Division. In D.G. Khan, over 804,000 trees will be planted on 578 acres, while 1.38 million trees will be planted on 994 acres in Sargodha Division.

The SMBR also announced special incentives for farmers planting trees on private land. The Punjab government will provide 70% of the funding for afforestation, with farmers covering the remaining 30%. Javed emphasized the role of all provincial departments in ensuring the success of the plantation drive, with all available resources to be utilized for the campaign’s success. Javed further instructed that secretaries and special secretaries from all departments ensure their presence at the next meeting.