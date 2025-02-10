Smog City: Lahore descends into toxic darkness

“Lahore has turned into one of the most polluted cities in the world”

Do we ever wonder why? Smog is one of the rising issues that have plagued this world especially Pakistan where air pollution is at its peak. It progressively gets worse every coming day of winters. In the last couple of years research shows how every winter, smog in Lahore gets deadlier. But what is smog itself? Smog is a combination of smoke, emissions, and particulates that react with sunlight to form ground-level ozone. It’s typically yellowish or blackish in color and stays suspended in the air or forms a visible cover ¹.

In recent times as this smog gets worse more health issues and accidents have occurred just last year during December more or less 17 people died in an accident on the motorway due to smog additionally the government needs to provide days off every year at times when it is foreseen that the smog will be intense and more health damaging.

Punjab Province, home to 127.691 million people and contributing 52.87% of the national population and 54.2%2 of the national GDP, stands at the forefront of combating air pollution and smog. From October to January, Smog has become Punjab’s “fifth season,” with a thick layer of pollution blanketing urbanized and industrialized cities. Climate-induced weather patterns, with low wind speed, high relative humidity, and temperature inversion, have become significant drivers of the hazy conditions and smog in major cities of Punjab.

How is Smog produced? Mainly arises from industrial smoke and car engines that release toxic smoke. One of the most common practices of Pakistani people are smoking that over 20% of the population above 15 smokes. Something that isn’t commonly mentioned is that on the near outskirts of the city there are 1000 meters of land that is owned by farmers for agricultural practices is nearly always burned EVERY YEAR to fertilize the land. Between October and January every year, out of 8.5 million tonnes of rice residue produced, at least 3.6 to 5 million tons are burnt to clear the fields for sowing wheat. Burning stubble remains the fastest and most affordable way to prepare fields for subsequent planting seasons, but it is so damaging to the environment and all the toxic burned remains get picked up by air particles and carry over to residential areas and causes such intense health issues. It remains one of the leading causes of increasing smog in Lahore.

Why is smog seen as such a health hazard? Smog is a significant danger to both human well-being and the natural world. It can trigger various health problems, such as respiratory difficulties, eye irritation, and headaches. In extreme situations, long-term exposure to smog can result in lung cancer and even fatality.

Respiratory problems: Long-term respiratory problems, like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), can lead to difficulty breathing, chronic cough, and increased mucus production. These conditions can significantly impact a person’s quality of life, making it challenging to perform everyday activities.

Eye irritation: While most eye irritation is temporary, prolonged exposure to irritants can cause permanent damage or burns to the eyes. Additionally, chronic eye irritation can lead to dry eyes, which can be uncomfortable and affect vision.

Headaches: Chronic daily headaches can have a significant impact on a person’s life, leading to depression, anxiety, sleep disturbances, and difficulty concentrating. In some cases, chronic headaches can even cause permanent changes in the brain.

Lung cancer: Lung cancer survivors may experience a range of long-term side effects, including fatigue, anxiety, depression, radiation-related lung damage, neuropathy, and hearing loss. These side effects can significantly impact a person’s quality of life and require ongoing management. Beyond its effects on human health, smog can also interfere with air travel by decreasing visibility and creating unsafe conditions for airplanes. This causes further flights to be delayed and stops the natural flow of the country by stopping basic activities such as trade and import with is essential for a developing country.

How has smog affected day to day life of a commoner? Smog is such a pressing Issue in our daily lives. An average person cannot go to his /her life without the work day getting delayed 3 hours so smog is relatively less by the time people go out. Considerably young kids whose school either get cancelled or are also delayed a couple hours. This also means markets open up late and close early. Although the government is taking these precautions it still isn’t enough to completely eradicate all chances of health issues.

What has the government done in order to save Lahoris?

Last year, the Punjab government experimented with artificial rain to mitigate the smog, doing so with support from the United Arab Emirates, where the measure is often taken up to tackle pollution or hot weather. Although this year rumors had spread about the use of artificial rain again this year, it is more commonly known how the government took the staggering stance of giving week long vacations. While also predicting this since January they had taken preventative measures way earlier. The planning process began as early as April, well before the smog season, with a series of strategic meetings outlining preventive measures. In Phase 1, committees were formally established, and all relevant departments were tasked with developing actionable plans. The Phase 2 focused on rigorous enforcement, targeting high-emission sectors such as brick kilns and industrial units, ensuring compliance with regulations to mitigate emissions. The Phase 3 concentrates on in-season actions aimed at minimizing smog severity during peak periods.

The writer can be reached at email: minahiladnan254@gmail.com