Education VS Education

Every parent dreams of seeing their children succeed, regardless of whether they themselves are educated or not. But is education alone enough to guarantee success? Is enrolling your child in an English-medium school sufficient for a prosperous future? Does investing heavily in prestigious educational institutions ensure a flourishing career?

There are many similar kind of questions which a parent must think before bringing his son/ daughter to any educational institute. An American professor was asked that how long USA will remain the super power and he replied that until we keep our educational system advanced as compared to the rest of the world.

Now that’s the point where every individual who dreams of successful career for his children should think that what kind of education they are providing their children. We should understand that acquiring a degree should not be the aim of any student but to understand and update himself/herself with the advancement of that particular program or a subject should remain mandatory.

Let us quote another example from accountancy, there are many students who are doing bachelors and masters in commerce like BBA, B.com, MBA etc but most of them are learning those accounting procedures which are now obsolete worldwide. So, consequently they cannot compete with a graduate or MBA person who have acquired the degree from any well-known institute of the world. They only difference between these two circumstances is the advancement and lack of advancement.

Another major issue is the competence of teachers. Teaching has become just another job option for unemployed individuals. Many teachers in private schools and colleges either failed to qualify for executive positions or lacked the necessary connections to secure better opportunities. However, considering all such things we as a nation remain incompetent having a lot of degrees in our pocket.

Having said that, a person with same accounting background but why a CA, ICMA, ACCA are more competent as compared to other degree holders even within Pakistan? Becuse mostly parents are unaware of such a variety of educational programs while they are spending a lot of money on their children’s education without knowing that what will their children become after getting this degree.

There is another issue with the people belonging to sub urban and far flung areas of Pakistan, there is a mindset in such segments of society that if they are migrating their children to big cities of Pakistan where their parents bear more expenses of accommodation and food cost other than educational fees but they don’t understand that a degree with the name ABC will be the same if acquired from their local institute, so the criteria of selection will remain same.

Rather than spending exorbitant amounts on outdated courses, parents must educate themselves about modern education systems and the advancements within existing programs. Providing children with an obsolete education will not lead to success.

There is a dire need of establishment of career counseling institutes or lectures in every school particularly those students who are in middle class (7th & 8th class) as well as for matric (9th & 10th) and for Intermediate (11th & 12th Class) under the guidance of government so that our younger generation be aware of the benefits of advance education and they can easily decide what they want to do in future rather than imposing an obsolete program on them and making them a old working machine which will be replaced sooner or later.

Everyone should realize that there is a huge difference between an obsolete education and advance education system especially in this era of technology where technology itself being handled by robots and Artificial Intelligence and replacing humans so we should endeavor for the opportunities which are either in creation or will be created in near future.

It better to become a need rather than becoming a load for any institute because one incompetent persons consequently becomes the reason of slow system and ultimately brings those organizations to loss and becomes a burden for both private and public sector.

The writer hails from Muzaffarabad, AJK, and can be reached at saqibalihaidri@yahoo.com.