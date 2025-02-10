Pakistan ICT exports reach $1.86 billion, up 28%: Minister

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia further expanded their digital and economic collaboration at the Pak-Saudi Business Forum, held on the sidelines of LEAP 2025. The forum witnessed a large gathering of Pakistani and Saudi business leaders, government officials, and technology experts. Among the distinguished attendees was Deema Al Yahya, Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), along with other key Saudi government and business representatives, highlighting the significance of this growing partnership.

Minister of State for IT & Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, addressed the business forum, showcasing Pakistan’s robust ICT sector, increasing exports, and rapid digital economic transformation. She stated that Pakistan’s ICT exports grew by 28% in the first six months of FY 2024-25, reaching $1.86 billion, driven by a young and dynamic talent pool. In her speech, Minister Khawaja emphasized Pakistan’s major policy advancements, stating, “We are now concluding our AI policy, National Fiberization policy, and Semiconductor policy—these are significant milestones that mark Pakistan’s journey towards a tech-driven future.” A key achievement highlighted was the passing of the Digital Nation Act 2025, which the Minister termed “not just an act of legislation, but an act of transformation.” Acknowledging the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), she expressed appreciation for its support in fostering digital growth in Pakistan. She also mentioned the Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) Initiative, a collaboration with the World Economic Forum and the Digital Cooperation Organization.

Announcing that the DFDI Forum is set to be held in Islamabad in the coming months, she extended an invitation to all stakeholders, stating, “I encourage all of you to be a part of this landmark event. This will not only open new avenues for digital investments but also further deepen Pak-Saudi cooperation in the tech and investment sectors.” The Minister acknowledged the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, under whom Pakistan’s tech-friendly policies and economic revival initiatives have accelerated the country’s digital transformation. She also credited the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for playing a pivotal role in enhancing investor confidence, streamlining business operations, and fostering global partnerships, making Pakistan an attractive destination for digital investment.

Expressing Pakistan’s full support for Saudi Vision 2030, the Minister invited Saudi investors to explore opportunities in Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Cyber security, and Cloud Computing. She emphasized that “Pakistan offers cutting-edge technology solutions, world-class digital services, and a highly skilled workforce. We seek long-term partnerships for shared growth.” She also acknowledged the record-breaking participation of Pakistan at LEAP 2025, stating, “This year’s LEAP event has seen the highest attendance Pakistan has ever had. I hope this will be a productive opportunity to establish new connections. We are looking forward to not just signing MOUs, but long-term business agreements and lasting partnerships.”

Furthermore, she recognized the unwavering support from stakeholders in Pakistan, saying, “I would like to acknowledge everyone back home who has been absolutely supportive of this sector at large. Their efforts have been instrumental in positioning Pakistan as a rising digital powerhouse.” With over 100 tech companies and 1,000 delegates, Pakistan’s largest-ever participation at LEAP 2025 highlights its thriving digital ecosystem and expanding global footprint. LEAP 2025 and the Pak-Saudi Business Forum reaffirm Pakistan’s growing role in the global digital economy and serve as significant milestones in strengthening technological and economic cooperation with Saudi Arabia and beyond.