CPEC: A Corridor of Growth

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which started in 2015 has been a thorn in many’s side since then.

The project not only promises economic revival to Pakistan but is also an emblem of China’s decades-long friendship. Time and again, certain misinformation campaigns have surfaced with an aim to undermine the project. A similar effort has been made through a recent article “What Went Wrong with ‘Pakistan’s Dubai’ – Inside the Chinese Initiative that is Prompting Terror Attacks” published in ‘The Guardian’.

The article talks about the security challenges CPEC is confronted with and also mentions the allegations of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) over China for exploiting the resources of Balochistan. It’s true that the flagship project is faced with security challenges; however, CPEC cannot be framed as the root cause for the volatile security situation. The security concerns appear to stem from broader opposition to Pakistan’s development initiatives, with various actors working to impede the country’s progress, whether through CPEC or other ventures Moreover, the BLA’s accusations are fabricated and driven by their ulterior motives rather than genuine concern for the development of Balochistan.

Contrary to BLA’s claims, CPEC has brought water, electricity, roads, schools to the impoverished region of Pakistan. One notable example is The China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital (CPFH) which serves over 900 patients daily and has opened doors of employment to nearly 300 local people. Had the BLA been genuinely concerned for the prosperity of Balochistan, it would have shown unwavering support for the development projects initiated for the betterment of the Baloch populace.

The article also accuses China of having military motives under the guise of enhancing economic growth and connectivity through Gwadar port. However, Chinese officials have categorically denied these allegations, asserting that the Gwadar port is purely a commercial venture and has no hidden military objectives.

China has always pursued the policy of building its global image as that of a soft power, emphasizing economic partnerships and infrastructural development. Pursuing military objectives through Gwadar would contradict its long-standing policy. Moreover, this might also result in Pakistan permanently slipping into the US’s court which would be detrimental to China’s long-term strategic interests in the region- a setback that China would definitely not prefer.

Furthermore, there has been little to no evidence regarding the presence of any infrastructure hinting towards the use of a port for military purposes shortly which further questions the veracity of such allegations.

Clearly, the recently published article and the likes of it aim to cast doubts among the public and sabotage the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and China through fabricated charges. No doubt, the CPEC project is faced with different challenges; however, it is crucial to recognize that the project’s true purpose is to ensure economic connectivity and the betterment of the people of Pakistan.

The writer is a freelance columnist.