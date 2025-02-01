KP governor inaugurates TMUC Peshawar Campus



ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi inaugurated the TMUC Transnational Education Wing in DHA Peshawar, according to a press release issued by the organization.

The occasion was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Dr. Faisal Mushtaq Founder & Chief Executive of TMUC Pakistan; Ambassador Masood Khan President TMUC Higher Education Group; Nasir Khan DG Higher Education Commission KP, Abid Hussain Chief Operating Officer; Amna Salik Dean Academics and Internationalization; Shama Khan Head of Programmes TMUC Peshawar; along with esteemed guests, parents, students, and academic professionals.

The Chief Guest, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi unveiled the inaugural plague, signifying TMUC’s commitment to delivering world-class international education.

TMUC’s Transnational Education Wing is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The campus is designed as a center of excellence, incorporating 21st-century pedagogy and technology-driven learning to foster academic excellence and innovation. The state-of-the-art campus features a sustainable green café, art and design studio, language center, counseling and training facilities, a nursing and first aid room, and a rooftop garden aimed at providing a holistic educational experience.

Faisal Karim Kundi, in his address, extended heartfelt congratulations to the students, parents, and citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasized that TMUC is not just an institution but a transformational platform bringing world-class education to Peshawar, bridging local talent with global academic and professional opportunities. He commended Dr. Faisal Mushtaq for his visionary leadership in bringing international education to the region.

Ambassador Masood Khan, President TMUC Higher Education Group, lauded TMUC’s commitment to equipping students with globally recognized qualifications. He highlighted the critical role of transnational education in preparing students for the future workforce, urging them to harness their international connections for success in an increasingly globalized world.

Dr. Faisal Mushtaq, Founder and Chief Executive TMUC Pakistan, expressed his gratitude to the esteemed guests and stakeholders. He reaffirmed TMUC’s dedication to offering globally recognized undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional qualifications in disciplines such as business, media, fashion, design, psychology, and entrepreneurship. TMUC’s international academic partnerships include the University of London, the University of Hertfordshire UK, the University for the Creative Arts UK, Pearson UK, and NCC UK—providing students with access to premier education and skills training.

The launch ceremony featured inspiring speeches from students, who shared their experiences and aspirations as part of TMUC’s global academic community.

With its expansive transnational education network, TMUC continues to revolutionize higher education in Pakistan, empowering students to excel on a global stage. The launch of TMUC Peshawar further strengthens its mission of providing quality education, innovation, and global connectivity, setting new benchmarks in academic excellence. agencies