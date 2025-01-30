Commissioner told to identify 2,500 acres for Karachi graveyards

The Sindh government has taken a significant step to address the increasing shortage of burial spaces in Karachi by directing the identification of 2,500 acres of land for graveyards. This decision was made in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Asif Hyder Shah, with the participation of Senior Member Board of Revenue Baqaullah Unar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Implementation & Coordination Shahab Qamar Ansari, and all divisional commissioners.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Sindh instructed Commissioner Karachi to formally refer the matter to the Revenue Department for suitable land allocation for graveyards. He also emphasized that all housing societies must reserve spaces for graveyards in their master plans to accommodate future requirements. Highlighting the challenges posed by rapid urbanization and population growth, he noted that existing burial grounds in Karachi are no longer sufficient, making this initiative crucial for the city’s long-term planning. Chief Secretary Sindh also ordered all divisional commissioners to identify land for graveyards in other cities of Sindh. He reiterated the government’s commitment to urban planning that prioritizes essential public services, ensuring that future infrastructure development meets the needs of citizens.

In addition, the meeting also addressed other key issues, including strengthening anti-smuggling efforts across Sindh. It was decided that 13 Anti-Smuggling Digital Enforcement Stations and 10 Joint Check Posts would be established at strategic locations to curb smuggling activities. Chief Secretary Sindh instructed the concerned authorities to swiftly identify and allocate land for these facilities, ensuring the effective implementation of anti-smuggling operations in the province.