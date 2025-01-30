Hania goes wild with birthday celebrations

Stunner Hania Aamir has kicked off her birthday celebrations, with sharing a carousal of pictures and a video on her Instagram story. The birthday will be celebrated on Feb 12. The Parwaz Hai Junoon actress showcased joyful moments, cutting her birthday cake as her friend’s cheer on her. Displaying her humorous side on the gram, Hania looked all charged up for the birthday celebrations. In videos shared, Hania was spotted lighting up her birthday month in the most hilarious way possible. “Its begun heh,” the dimple queen added a cute caption to her pre-birthday dump. Hania’s post quickly went viral, with fans expressing excitement ahead of the actor’s special month while others wished her a life filled with happiness, surprises and magical moments. One user reckoned, “Hania’s birthday will last a month.” “Happiest birthday in advance cutie pie,” a second user noted. A third person added, “BDAY COMINGGGGGGGGGGG.” The fourth fan effused, “Your vibe is unmatched! Happy Birthday.” On the work front, Hania Amir last starred in the blockbuster drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opposite Fahad Mustafa.