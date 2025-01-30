KP CM discusses social welfare programs with UN delegation

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has held a meeting with a high-level United Nations delegation to discuss ongoing public welfare initiatives in the province.

The delegation, led by UN Resident Coordinator for Pakistan, Mohammad Yahya, included members such as Ms. Hiroko, Ms. Afki Bootsman, and Carlos Abbas Geha, among others.

During the meeting, which also saw the participation of MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur, Additional Chief Secretary for Planning, and other senior provincial officials, detailed discussions were held on various welfare programs being implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by UN agencies.

One of the key topics of discussion was the health sector, particularly efforts to eliminate the polio virus, improve maternal and child health, and prevent neonatal deaths.

Chief Minister Gandapur emphasised that eradicating polio remains one of the provincial government’s top priorities, with significant and focused efforts being made in collaboration with international partner organizations to make the anti-polio campaigns more effective.

Additionally, the Chief Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to improving education, particularly for girls, and efforts to increase literacy rates in merged districts. He shared that 36,000 scholarships have been provided to girls in these districts to encourage their education.

Other topics covered during the meeting included the environment, culture, tourism, and rural development.

The Chief Minister also assured the delegation that the provincial government is taking serious steps to ensure the welfare of all religious and cultural minorities in the region, with initiatives like providing solar systems to all places of worship. Security and transportation issues concerning UN agencies working in the province were also discussed. Chief Minister Gandapur assured the delegation that the provincial government would work closely with UN agencies and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of their staff.