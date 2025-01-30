ATC seeks complete police report in May 9 cases

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Wednesday issued directives to district prosecution to file complete police report known as Challan of 13 cases relating to May 09 events.

Judge of the ATC Rawalpindi Amjad Ali Shah passed the orders after hearing cases in the matter against former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid, Zartaj Gul, Seemabia Tahir, Rashid Shafiq, and other accused who appeared before the court.

After marking attendance of all the accused persons the court adjourned the hearing until February 20, with no proceedings taking place the previous day either. Besides, defense counsels filed applications before the court to club hearing of all May 09 cases saying the decision to separate the GHQ attack case from other May 09 cases should be revoked. It is pertinent to mention that soon after marking attendance before the court, Sheikh Rashid left without speaking to the media.