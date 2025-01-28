Pakistan condemns attack on Saudi hospital in Sudan killing 70

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson said the attack leading to unfortunate deaths reportedly of seventy people clearly violates international law and puts innocent civilians at grave risk. Pakistan extends its deepest sympathies to the victims and their families. “This attack underscores the urgent need for upholding the sanctity of healthcare facilities and adherence to the principles of international humanitarian law,” an FO spokesperson said. Pakistan believed that the conflict could only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. The statement reads, “We express our full support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sudan.”