Pakistan’s Path to Sustainable Growth

Pakistan’s success in upholding her commitments under the Generalized Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) has been nothing short of remarkable.

Over the years, Pakistan has demonstrated significant progress in meeting the compliance criteria set by the European Union (EU), further solidifying her position as a reliable trade partner. By continuing her GSP+ status, the EU not only supports Pakistan’s economic growth but also fosters mutual benefits for both parties, further creating opportunities for enhanced trade and stronger economic ties.

One of the key advantages of extending Pakistan’s GSP+ status is her potential to strengthen regional economic integration. Situated as a bridge between Asia and Europe, Pakistan is uniquely positioned to facilitate trade between these two major regions. This strategic location amplifies the importance of GSP+ in promoting regional cooperation, trade flows and the economic stability of neighboring countries.

The continuity of this trade preference will help Pakistan maintain her competitive edge in global markets which will benefit both Pakistan and EU in the process. Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable development aligns seamlessly with the EU’s broader vision of a greener and more inclusive global economy.

Over the years, the country has made substantial progress in implementing policies that promote environmental sustainability, social equity and human rights. This commitment is also reflected in Pakistan’s successful implementation of the 27 international conventions required under GSP+. A critical facet of Pakistan’s GSP+ success lies in her role as a hub for competitive and ethical manufacturing, supported by large, young and dynamic workforce.

With a population of over 220 million, Pakistan offers a vast labor pool that can contribute to the production of high-quality goods at competitive prices. This makes Pakistan an attractive destination for manufacturing, especially in industries such as textiles and garments, which are major export sectors to the EU.

The country’s strong commitment to ethical production ensures that the goods supplied to the EU adhere to international labor laws, providing transparency and ensuring compliance with global supply chain standards. In particular, GSP+ has been instrumental in empowering women-led SMEs in Pakistan. This has promoted gender equity and social development which helps create economic opportunities for marginalized communities, particularly women.

The preferential trade access granted under GSP+ has allowed these enterprises to grow, increasing their participation in both local and global markets. This focus on inclusive growth enhances Pakistan’s social fabric, ensuring that the benefits of trade are distributed across all segments of society. Maintaining Pakistan’s GSP+ status is crucial for the country’s continued economic stability, particularly in a region that is often prone to geopolitical tensions.

In this context, GSP+ serves as a tool for promoting peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia. By providing preferential access to the EU market, Pakistan can further diversify her export base, mitigating the risks of global supply chain disruptions.

This will also allow the EU and other advanced economies to benefit from high-quality products at affordable prices, further strengthening their economic resilience. Furthermore, Pakistan’s role in addressing climate change and environmental issues cannot be understated. As a key player in global climate adaptation efforts, Pakistan has made significant strides in integrating environmental sustainability into her development strategies.

By extending GSP+ to Pakistan, the EU strengthens partnership with a country committed to achieving global environmental goals, ensuring that the benefits of preferential trade access extend to the climate agenda as well. The GSP+ framework is a key enabler of Pakistan’s export diversification, positioning the country as a key player in the global market.

By promoting trade and investment, GSP+ has helped Pakistan become more resilient to external shocks and has facilitated the integration of Pakistan’s economy into global supply chains. This diversification is essential for economic stability and long-term growth, ensuring that Pakistan remains competitive in the face of global market fluctuations.

Extending GSP+ status for Pakistan beyond 2027 would not only reinforce the EU’s commitment to global solidarity and sustainable development goals but would also benefit all stakeholders involved. It would provide Pakistan with continued access to preferential trade terms, stimulate economic growth, promote social development and advance environmental sustainability. In turn, the EU and other global markets would benefit from Pakistan’s high-quality exports, ethical manufacturing practices and strategic role in regional economic integration. Ultimately, the continuation of GSP+ for Pakistan represents a strategic investment in mutual prosperity and peace, laying the foundation for a more interconnected and sustainable global economy.

The writer is an alumnus of QAU, MPhil scholar & a freelance columnist, based in Islamabad. He can be reached at fa7263125@gmail.com