British officials in Pakistan to audit CAA for flight restoration

A British delegation has arrived in Pakistan to assess the country’s aviation safety standards. The delegation from the UK Department for Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will review the safety standards of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

This assessment is a crucial step towards Pakistani carriers’ resumption of flight operations between Pakistan and the UK. The PCAA’s Director-General, Nadir Shafi Dar, and his team of experts are hosting the delegation.

During the visit, several high-level meetings will take place between both parties, focusing on aviation safety protocols, reviewing documentation, and operational procedures.

The British delegation will also visit airlines to review their adherence to international standards. Over the past few months, CAA officials have been engaged in a series of technical discussions with the UK.

CAA officials are optimistic about the positive outcomes of the British delegation’s visit.

Earlier, Nadir Shafi Dar, Director General of PCAA, who will lead the local team during the audit, said, “We are ready to brief the British officials.” The audit will run from January 27 to February 6, 2025.

Previously, PIA began international flight operations from the New Gwadar International Airport, with the maiden flight taking off for the Omani capital of Muscat on Friday.

A PIA spokesperson said the inaugural flight, PK-197, carried 39 passengers.

Senior PIA officials saw them off at the airport. According to the spokesperson, the national flag carrier would operate a weekly flight on the Gwadar-Muscat route.