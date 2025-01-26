Imran calls on expats to boycott remittances

Imran-KhanFormer prime minister Imran Khan, currently serving a jail sentence, on Sunday reiterated his call for overseas Pakistanis to boycott sending remittances, escalating political tensions as his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), faces off with the government. “Once again, I urge overseas Pakistanis to continue their boycott of foreign currency remittances,” Khan said in a post on X. “Sending money to this government strengthens the very hands that are tightening the noose around your necks.” The appeal comes as talks between the government and PTI, initiated last month, broke down this week. The deadlock followed the PTI’s refusal to participate without judicial commissions to probe protests on May 9, 2023, and November 26, 2024. Khan also called for nationwide demonstrations on Feb. 8, marking the contentious 2024 elections as a “Black Day.” PTI alleges election rigging by the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan. Both entities deny the claims. “Prepare to observe a nationwide ‘Black Day,'” read another post from Khan’s account. “People from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern Punjab should gather in Swabi for protests, while others must hold demonstrations in their respective cities.” The May 2023 protests allegedly saw Khan supporters vandalising military installations. On November 26, 2024, protesters demanded Khan’s release, with the government claiming four troops were killed in the demonstrations. The PTI insists its supporters also faced casualties. Information Minister Ataullah Tarar criticised PTI for “unilaterally” abandoning negotiations. “They took the decision in haste,” he said.