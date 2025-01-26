Naqvi provides update on Saim Ayub’s injury

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said opening batsman Saim Ayub’s foot cast will be removed in “a day or two,” indicating improvement in his right ankle fracture healing. Pakistan has until February 11 to finalize its ICC Champions Trophy roster. Naqvi told Houston reporters that he communicates regularly with Ayub’s medical staff and cautions in his recuperation. “Saim’s recovery is ongoing, and we are prioritizing his long-term fitness,” Naqvi said. “While the Champions Trophy is important, we will not rush his return. His contribution to Pakistani cricket is invaluable.” The fielding injury occurred on the first day of the second Test against South Africa earlier this month. Initial assessments kept him out of cricket for six weeks, threatening his Champions Trophy availability. After his cast removal, Ayub may return to light training, which could affect the Champions Trophy 15-man roster. The PCB has not yet decided. Next week, team medics will evaluate his mobility and match preparedness. ICC-mandated health updates for numerous players, including Ayub, will determine Pakistan’s final selection by February 11. In 2017, eight top-ranked ODI nations competed in the tournament, which Pakistan hosted.