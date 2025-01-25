Govt to refund Rs40,000 to last year’s Hajj pilgrims

The government announced on Saturday the refund of Rs.40,000 to Hajj pilgrims who performed the pilgrimage last year.

According to media reports, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain shared the details in an interview.

He mentioned that the refunds would be issued according to the category of pilgrims, with each Hajj pilgrim receiving up to Rs40,000.

The minister further stated that this year’s pilgrims would be provided with even greater facilities for the same cost. Hussain revealed that the pilgrims would be provided with three meals daily during the pilgrimage. Unlike last year when pilgrims stayed in cloth tents in Mina, this year, they would stay in gypsum-built tents.

Additionally, pilgrims would receive air-conditioned accommodation instead of the room coolers provided the previous year.

The most significant new benefit would be the “Road to Makkah” initiative, which would ensure that pilgrims complete their immigration in Pakistan and receive their luggage at the Saudi hotel.