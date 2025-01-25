Hefty pay raise approved for lawmakers

A proposal to increase the salaries and benefits of members of parliament (MPs) to match those of federal secretaries has been approved by the National Assembly’s Finance Committee, according to media reports

Following the approval, a summary has been sent to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for further review. According to sources within the Assembly Secretariat, the monthly salary and benefits for Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and Senators will be set at 519,000 Pakistani rupees.

These recommendations have been forwarded to Prime Minister Sharif for approval. The move comes after a demand from 67 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for an increase in their pay.

Other political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), also supported the salary hikes. Upon approval, MPs will enjoy facilities equivalent to those of federal secretaries.

While some parliamentarians had requested a monthly salary of 1 million rupees, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq rejected this demand. The Finance Committee, as part of the 2024-2025 financial budget, has been given the authority to decide on pay raises for MPs.