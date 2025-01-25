Commitment to Clarity

Recent discussions have highlighted concerns regarding the experiences of Chinese nationals in Pakistan, particularly those working in professional capacities in Sindh province.

The Government of Pakistan acknowledges these concerns with utmost seriousness and is committed to addressing them transparently, balancing a due consideration of grievances with its unwavering dedication to the safety and well-being of all Chinese citizens – especially those who contribute significantly to our shared economic and strategic partnership.

The bedrock of this relationship rests on mutual respect, collaboration, and a shared vision of progress. It is imperative to navigate any challenge through open communication, understanding that the strategic importance of the ties between Pakistan and China dictates meticulous diligence in resolving every point of friction. The recent petition presented to the Sindh High Court (SHC) by certain Chinese workers highlights important questions regarding security protocols, accountability, and fair treatment that the Government of Pakistan and its institutions take with the utmost seriousness.

First, there have been claims, often circulated through social media, regarding mistreatment and a lack of security for Chinese nationals. While acknowledging the proliferation of unverified information online, this publication wishes to emphasize that Pakistan deeply values the investment and participation of its Chinese counterparts. Every credible allegation of mistreatment warrants a comprehensive investigation. Initial inquiries have revealed no systemic patterns of abuse; however, vigilance is maintained and Chinese citizens are encouraged to provide verified claims through the appropriate channels.

Pakistan holds paramount the contribution made by its Chinese collaborators.

Specific accusations of unresolved robberies at residences of Chinese citizens also merit attention. It is vital to emphasize that isolated incidents of crime can occur anywhere. Whenever a formal report is lodged by any Chinese national, swift and comprehensive investigation protocols are activated by relevant authorities.

The continued enhancement of security measures is of the highest importance, specifically surrounding strategic projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), to preclude any reoccurrence of incidents. On the subject of claims against law enforcement professionalism, it must be reiterated that actions of individual officers which stray from standard practices are not indicative of wider institutional norms.

It has been noted, including the existence of visual evidence in one instance, where misbehaviour had to be confronted and dealt with accordingly after a group of Chinese citizens were involved in morally questionable activities which triggered the situation which followed where there are no excuses on both sides. In all circumstances, strict disciplinary actions are routinely initiated upon any instances of misconduct. This demonstrates Pakistan’s ongoing pledge to uphold professional conduct and to guarantee justice to its foreign colleagues. All are encouraged to bring any concerns or issues directly to authorities for expedient and conclusive solutions.

Understandably, instances of temporary restrictions of movement imposed on foreign nationals can lead to queries. The Government of Pakistan clarifies that these temporary restraints, including those involving its Chinese counterparts, stem from actionable intelligence intended solely for precautionary measures and not as a deliberate impediment to professional activity or comfort.

The Government of Pakistan and security bodies are resolute in their constant striving to secure a suitable balance between robust security protocols and facilitation for free operational progress for investors and professionals.

Additionally, there are very pressing accusations of violations of privacy made against certain security personnel. While investigations on these violations are currently active, the Government of Pakistan expresses sincere concern regarding the situation, and any violations found to be committed shall lead to consequences for those at fault. Any personnel who go against the security protocols will face severe action, fully aligned with Pakistan’s institutional policies.

Finally, a note must be made on the requirements to use bulletproof vehicles, along with the further allegations of bribery linked to personnel attached to the Special Protection Unit.

The requirement for bulletproof cars is a pre-eminent precaution based on ongoing threats to Chinese nationals. The very notion of Special Protection Units being corrupt is very worrying, with the nation holding a zero-tolerance attitude to corruption.

Should the accusations be well-grounded, it is expected that the government will take swift and appropriate action to address the violation, including implementing disciplinary procedures. Pakistan holds paramount the contribution made by its Chinese collaborators. They are, by all measures, contributors working together toward mutual economic progress. Instances isolated from context need not distract from that shared goal.

Each member of both societies bears the responsibility of ensuring that at all levels, all individuals have a true understanding of their reciprocal relations that are underpinned by utmost diligence and utmost good faith. The people of Pakistan appreciate all efforts made toward their common goal, and the nation remains firmly committed to a healthy, prosperous, secure, and vibrant cooperative endeavour. Any negative behaviour, from whatever source, needs to be thoroughly investigated to safeguard this invaluable relationship.

Through continued diligence, honesty, and the pursuit of understanding, the bond and cooperation between Pakistan and China will continue to yield fruitful results for all.

The writer is a freelance journalist and columnist.