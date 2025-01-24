Sindh increases transport fares by 60%

The Sindh Transport Department has announced an increase of up to 60% in the fares of the People’s Bus Service across Sindh. The revised fares will take effect from February 1, raising concerns among passengers already struggling with inflation.

According to the new fare structure, the minimum fare for the service has been increased from Rs50 to Rs80. For distances exceeding 15 kilometres, the fare will now be Rs120, a significant jump from the previous flat rate of Rs50. The decision has drawn criticism from commuters, many of whom rely on the People’s Bus Service for affordable daily transportation. Passengers have expressed their frustration, stating that the fare hike will add to their financial challenges during these tough economic times.