Gwadar’s Leap for Regional Connectivity

The recent inaugural flight to Gwadar International Port marks a significant milestone, not just for Pakistan’s economic aspirations but for the strategic framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Situated strategically near the Strait of Hormuz, Gwadar’s transformation into a regional trade and connectivity hub holds immense potential for fostering economic growth, enhancing regional integration, and advancing global trade routes. While challenges remain, the efforts of both nations to address these complexities reflect a shared determination to realize the broader goals of regional connectivity and economic prosperity.

Gwadar International Airport, developed with a $230 million grant from China, is designed to handle large aircraft such as the Airbus A380 and boasts a 3,648-meter runway, making it the largest airport by area in Pakistan. Its strategic importance cannot be overstated – it links the port city to regional and global networks, enabling Gwadar to serve as a vital node in the global supply chain. The airport’s operationalization complements Gwadar Port’s capacity to handle cargo vessels and aligns with Pakistan’s aspirations to emerge as a central trade hub connecting South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. This infrastructural alignment not only bolsters trade but also enhances Pakistan’s strategic leverage in regional geopolitics.

A critical element underpinning Gwadar’s development is its strategic location. For China, Gwadar offers a direct link to the Arabian Sea, bypassing the vulnerable Malacca Strait and ensuring a secure trade route for energy imports and exports. This logistical advantage shows Gwadar’s role as a linchpin in China’s broader vision of maritime and overland connectivity under the BRI. For Pakistan, Gwadar is a gateway to reimagine its economic trajectory, enabling diversification of trade, fostering industrial development, and attracting foreign investment. The airport further augments this vision by facilitating seamless connectivity for cargo and passengers, creating opportunities for trade expansion and economic progress. Despite these promising developments, the road to Gwadar’s success is not without challenges. The region’s security dynamics remain a significant concern. Balochistan, where Gwadar is located, has faced sporadic insurgent activities that have occasionally disrupted progress on CPEC projects. Over 15,000 personnel have been deployed to safeguard CPEC infrastructure, reflecting the seriousness with which both Pakistan and China approach this issue. The operationalization of the airport brings an added layer of security complexity, but it also provides a critical logistical advantage for deploying resources swiftly to address any emergent threats. Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals and investments to aim for as a collaborative effort to mitigate security risks and sustain development momentum.

The integration of local communities into Gwadar’s development narrative is essential for its long-term success. Through the revitalization of Gwadar, Baluchistan’s challenges in healthcare, education, and basic infrastructure is expected to be addressed. Initiatives such as the Pak-China Friendship Hospital and vocational training centers are steps in the right direction, but there is a need for more targeted efforts to ensure that local populations benefit directly from the economic opportunities created by CPEC projects. The operationalization of the airport, for instance, could open avenues for employment in logistics, aviation, and hospitality, creating a multiplier effect on the local economy. Prioritizing inclusive growth and addressing socio-economic disparities will be crucial in securing local support and sustaining development.

The collaboration between Pakistan and China in Gwadar’s development reflects a broader vision of regional integration and connectivity. Premier Li Qiang’s recent visit to Pakistan during SCO Summit and the agreements signed during his stay are the steps to diversify the cooperation between both nations to advancing the second phase of CPEC 2.0. This phase focuses on industrial relocation, technological innovation, and agricultural modernization, all of which are critical for enhancing Pakistan’s economic resilience. The inauguration of the Gwadar airport, alongside these initiatives, is a shift from foundational infrastructure development to a focus on operationalizing projects and maximizing their impact. The inaugural flight to Gwadar is a symbol of progress and a testament to the enduring partnership between Pakistan and China. It represents the culmination of years of collaboration and the beginning of a new chapter in Gwadar’s journey toward becoming a global trade and connectivity hub. The challenges that lie ahead – security, economic viability, and local integration – are significant but not insurmountable. The commitment of both nations to addressing these issues through strategic planning, targeted investments, and collaborative efforts reflects their shared vision for Gwadar as a cornerstone of regional prosperity.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, projects like Gwadar highlight the transformative power of infrastructure in shaping economic and geopolitical landscapes. The operationalization of Gwadar International Airport is not just a milestone for Pakistan and China but a significant step toward realizing a vision of shared growth and cooperation. In the coming years, the success of this venture will serve as a benchmark for future initiatives under the Belt and Road Initiative, demonstrating how partnerships rooted in mutual benefit can unlock new possibilities for regions and nations alike.

The writer is Founder of Friends of BRI Forum, Senior Advisor to Pakistan Research Centre at Hebei Normal University in China, Co-Founder of the Alliance of China-Pakistan Research Centres, and Senior Fellow at the Centre for CPEC Studies at Kashi University in China.