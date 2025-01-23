Sindh unveils Thar Desert Train Safari, set to start next month

The Sindh Department of Culture and Tourism has announced the launch of the Thar Desert Train Safari, an initiative aimed at promoting tourism and highlighting the cultural richness of the province.

The announcement was made during a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, attended by representatives of the Association of Karachi Tour Operators.

Speaking at the meeting, Shah confirmed that the first journey of the Thar Desert Train Safari is scheduled for the second week of February.

The train will operate from Karachi to Khokhrapar, passing through Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Chhor, offering passengers a glimpse of Sindh’s vibrant culture and stunning desert landscapes.

“This initiative will showcase Sindh’s cultural and natural beauty,” said Shah.

“We are also planning a jeep rally in Tharparkar and a two-day Lahooti Festival in Larkana starting February 15, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism.”

Shah emphasised the need for tour operators and companies to focus on developing Sindh’s tourism potential. He highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing tourism, stating, “Under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, we aim to make Sindh a hub of cultural and tourism activities.”

The safari is part of a broader strategy to boost tourism in Sindh, including the development of new attractions and the promotion of local festivals.

Last year, in a move to boost tourism, the Sindh government has announced substantial reductions in fees for filming, drama, commercial videos, photography, and bridal shoots at various cultural and historical sites.

This initiative was directed by the Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

According to a statement from the department, the fee for filming at Mohenjo-Daro and Makli has been dramatically reduced from Rs200,000 to just Rs50,000 . Additionally, the fee for the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum has been slashed from Rs100,000 to Rs30,000.

The new fees for other notable sites include a reduction for the Maki House Museum in Hyderabad, Kot Diji Fort, and Naukot Fort, now set at Rs30,000 instead of Rs100,000.

Similarly, the charges for filming at Umar Kot Fort and Museum, Rani Kot Fort, Chaukundi Graveyard, and Bhambore Fort have also been established at Rs30,000.