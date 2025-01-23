Shifting Focus

A lot is happening on the global stage that demands Pakistan to strategically position itself in the post-Trump era. The $600 billion investment plan from Saudi Arabia, for instance, to enhance trade relations with the US over the next four years clearly signals a transformation in economic alliances that we must navigate carefully.

Meanwhile, Indian diplomats are said to be working day in and day out to secure a meeting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking to lay a solid foundation for a trade relationship designed to stay in Washington’s good graces. Despite undeniable links to Indian transboundary terrorism, their partnership has remained intact, which emboldens New Delhi to believe it holds the upper hand in South Asia. Recent statements from Foreign Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar regarding the ongoing Pak-India trade confirm this, indicating a blatant disregard for anything outside their ambitions. Understandably so, why bother about the kiddie table when the big leagues are at play!

In this evolving landscape, Pakistan needs to assert itself as a formidable player, moving beyond a nostalgic view of the 1970s or mere remnants of its alliance during the War on Terror if it wishes to gain the attention of the new leadership. Concurrently, the implications of far-right politics reveal an undercurrent that could set forth economic repercussions.

Pakistan’s trade ties with Afghanistan are now more crucial than ever, especially as its economic landscape is in flux. Of course, to leverage the transit route to Central Asia, the government would have to first formulate a line of action to deal with the security challenges. A similar opportunity lies with Iran in the southwest, whose vast resources could both diversify Pakistan’s trade partnerships and serve as a counterbalance to regional pressures. The ongoing US sanctions on Iran leave Pakistani exports largely unexplored (languishing at a meagre $20,000), while failure to uphold the controversial gas pipeline agreement poses considerable costs.

If leaders in other parts of the world are swiftly adapting to Trump’s return, and recalibrating their policy choices, shouldn’t Pakistan do the same? It’s time to prioritize its own survival. The rest can wait for another day. *