Child Labour Persists in Punjab despite Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019

In a Press Statement the General Secretary of the Domestic Workers Unions (DWU) Arooma Shahzad highlighted that child Labour remains a persistent issue, particularly within the dominion of domestic work. Recent studies reveal that one in every four households employs a child for domestic chores, mainly girls aged between 10 to 14 years. This alarming statistic highlights the normalization of child domestic Labour (CDL) in a society where economic pressures often compel families to rely on their children’s income.

She added that estimates suggest that approximately 12.5 million children are engaged in various forms of child Labour across Pakistan, with a significant number involved in domestic work. A qualitative study indicates that around 4 million children are likely working as domestic helpers, often under hazardous conditions. Many of these children begin working as young as six or seven years old, typically alongside their mothers before transitioning to independent roles by the age of ten146.

The President Domestic Workers Union (DWU) Punjab Samina Farooq stated Child domestic workers (CDWs) perform a variety of tasks including cleaning, cooking, and childcare, often with little to no remuneration she added the conditions faced by CDWs are often dire. Reports of physical and psychological abuse are not uncommon, with many children subjected to long hours of work without adequate breaks or compensation. Those living with their employers face additional risks, including isolation and limited access to education. This lack of educational opportunities continues a cycle of poverty and exploitation.

One domestic worker shared that in recent years, there have been disturbing versions of abuse against young domestic workers. For instance, incidents reported in Lahore and Karachi revealed the brutal treatment of children as young as seven and eight years old by their employers.

The Director Program of Labour Research & Development Institute (LRDI) Zauq Akhtar has expressed concerns over the ongoing issues of child Labour in Pakistan, despite the presence of laws designed to combat it. He further noted that the PRS-Project, implemented by the Domestic Workers Union (DWU) in Punjab, is making steps in raising awareness among domestic workers and union members about their rights. The project highlights positive steps taken by the Punjab government through the Punjab Domestic Workers Act 2019, which prohibits child Labour and imposes penalties on employers who violate its provisions. Specifically, employers who hire children under 15 face fines ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 rupees.